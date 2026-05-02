Grammy Award-winning icons NE-YO and AKON officially kicked off their highly anticipated Nights Like This Tour last weekend with three consecutive sold-out nights at Dublin’s 3Arena. The career-spanning setlist featured era-defining hits like “So Sick” and “Miss Independent” alongside AKON’s “Smack That” and “Lonely.”
The 60-plus-date run follows a unique, high-energy format in which both artists weave their performances together seamlessly. Backed by a live band, the production features aerial dancers, appearances by Les Twins, and a viral moment in which AKON performs inside a bubble over the audience. The show concludes with a joint finale of “Play Hard” while both stars are elevated above the stage.
Following stops in Newcastle and Glasgow, the European leg continues through major cities including Paris, Amsterdam, and a four-night residency at London’s O2 Arena. The North American leg is scheduled to begin June 17 in Vancouver, making stops in cities like Atlanta, Toronto, and Las Vegas before wrapping up August 21 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. This tour marks a historic celebration of two catalogs that shaped a generation of R&B and pop music.
‘NIGHTS LIKE THIS’ EU/UK 2026 TOUR DATES:
Thu Apr 23 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena – SOLD-OUT
Fri Apr 24 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena – SOLD-OUT
Sat Apr 25 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena – SOLD-OUT
Mon Apr 27 — Newcastle, UK — Utilita Arena Newcastle – SOLD-OUT
Tue Apr 28 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro – SOLD-OUT
Thu Apr 30 — Leeds, UK — first direct bank arena – SOLD-OUT
Fri May 1 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live – SOLD-OUT
Sat May 2 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live – SOLD-OUT
Mon May 4 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena Birmingham – SOLD-OUT
Tue May 5 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena Birmingham – LOW TICKETS
Wed May 6 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live
Fri May 8 — London, UK — The O2 Arena – SOLD-OUT
Sat May 9 — London, UK — The O2 Arena – SOLD-OUT
Sun May 10 — London, UK — The O2 Arena – SOLD-OUT
Tue May 12 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena – LOW TICKETS
Thu May 14 — London, UK — The O2 Arena
Fri May 15 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome – SOLD-OUT
Sat May 16 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome – LOW TICKETS
Sun May 17 — Antwerp, BE — AFAS Dome – SOLD-OUT
Tue May 19 — Zurich, CH — Hallenstadion – SOLD-OUT
Wed May 20 — Cologne, DE — LANXESS arena – SOLD-OUT
Fri May 22 — Oslo, NO — Unity Arena – SOLD-OUT
Sat May 23 — Stockholm, SE — Avicii Arena – LOW TICKETS
Sun May 24 — Copenhagen, DK — Royal Arena – SOLD-OUT
Tue May 26 — Hamburg, DE — Barclays Arena – LOW TICKETS
Wed May 27 — Prague, CZ — O2 Arena
Thu May 28 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena – LOW TICKETS
Sat May 30 — Vienna, AT — Wiener Stadthalle – LOW TICKETS
Sun May 31 — Lodz, PL — Atlas Arena
‘NIGHTS LIKE THIS’ NORTH AMERICA 2026 TOUR DATES:
Wed Jun 17 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena – SOLD-OUT
Fri Jun 19 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place – SOLD-OUT
Sat Jun 20 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome – LOW TICKETS
Mon Jun 22 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre
Tue Jun 23 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre – SOLD-OUT
Fri Jun 26 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre – SOLD-OUT
Sat Jun 27 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum – LOW TICKETS
Fri Jul 10 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sat Jul 11 — Atlanta, GA — Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 12 — Charlotte, NC — Truliant Amphitheater
Tue Jul 14 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 15 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Fri Jul 17 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Jul 18 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sun Jul 19 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center – LOW TICKETS
Tue Jul 21 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center
Wed Jul 22 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – SOLD-OUT
Fri Jul 24 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sat Jul 25 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun Jul 26 — Hartford, CT — The Meadows Music Theatre
Tue Jul 28 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 29 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre – LOW TICKETS
Fri Jul 31 — Toronto, ON — RBC Amphitheatre – SOLD-OUT
Sat Aug 01 — Toronto, ON — RBC Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 02 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake
Tue Aug 04 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Wed Aug 05 — Shakopee, MN — Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Fri Aug 07 — Kansas City, MO — Morton Amphitheater
Sat Aug 08 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun Aug 09 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
Tue Aug 11 — Austin, TX — Moody Center ATX
Fri Aug 14 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena – LOW TICKETS
Sat Aug 15 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 16 — Albuquerque, NM — First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
Tue Aug 18 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 19 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre – SOLD-OUT
Fri Aug 21 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome – SOLD-OUT