Grammy Award-winning icons NE-YO and AKON officially kicked off their highly anticipated Nights Like This Tour last weekend with three consecutive sold-out nights at Dublin’s 3Arena. The career-spanning setlist featured era-defining hits like “So Sick” and “Miss Independent” alongside AKON’s “Smack That” and “Lonely.”

The 60-plus-date run follows a unique, high-energy format in which both artists weave their performances together seamlessly. Backed by a live band, the production features aerial dancers, appearances by Les Twins, and a viral moment in which AKON performs inside a bubble over the audience. The show concludes with a joint finale of “Play Hard” while both stars are elevated above the stage.

Following stops in Newcastle and Glasgow, the European leg continues through major cities including Paris, Amsterdam, and a four-night residency at London’s O2 Arena. The North American leg is scheduled to begin June 17 in Vancouver, making stops in cities like Atlanta, Toronto, and Las Vegas before wrapping up August 21 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. This tour marks a historic celebration of two catalogs that shaped a generation of R&B and pop music.

‘NIGHTS LIKE THIS’ EU/UK 2026 TOUR DATES:

Thu Apr 23 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena – SOLD-OUT

Fri Apr 24 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena – SOLD-OUT

Sat Apr 25 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena – SOLD-OUT

Mon Apr 27 — Newcastle, UK — Utilita Arena Newcastle – SOLD-OUT

Tue Apr 28 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro – SOLD-OUT

Thu Apr 30 — Leeds, UK — first direct bank arena – SOLD-OUT

Fri May 1 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live – SOLD-OUT

Sat May 2 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live – SOLD-OUT

Mon May 4 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena Birmingham – SOLD-OUT

Tue May 5 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena Birmingham – LOW TICKETS

Wed May 6 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live

Fri May 8 — London, UK — The O2 Arena – SOLD-OUT

Sat May 9 — London, UK — The O2 Arena – SOLD-OUT

Sun May 10 — London, UK — The O2 Arena – SOLD-OUT

Tue May 12 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena – LOW TICKETS

Thu May 14 — London, UK — The O2 Arena

Fri May 15 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome – SOLD-OUT

Sat May 16 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome – LOW TICKETS

Sun May 17 — Antwerp, BE — AFAS Dome – SOLD-OUT

Tue May 19 — Zurich, CH — Hallenstadion – SOLD-OUT

Wed May 20 — Cologne, DE — LANXESS arena – SOLD-OUT

Fri May 22 — Oslo, NO — Unity Arena – SOLD-OUT

Sat May 23 — Stockholm, SE — Avicii Arena – LOW TICKETS

Sun May 24 — Copenhagen, DK — Royal Arena – SOLD-OUT

Tue May 26 — Hamburg, DE — Barclays Arena – LOW TICKETS

Wed May 27 — Prague, CZ — O2 Arena

Thu May 28 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena – LOW TICKETS

Sat May 30 — Vienna, AT — Wiener Stadthalle – LOW TICKETS

Sun May 31 — Lodz, PL — Atlas Arena

‘NIGHTS LIKE THIS’ NORTH AMERICA 2026 TOUR DATES:

Wed Jun 17 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena – SOLD-OUT

Fri Jun 19 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place – SOLD-OUT

Sat Jun 20 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome – LOW TICKETS

Mon Jun 22 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre

Tue Jun 23 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre – SOLD-OUT

Fri Jun 26 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre – SOLD-OUT

Sat Jun 27 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum – LOW TICKETS

Fri Jul 10 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat Jul 11 — Atlanta, GA — Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 12 — Charlotte, NC — Truliant Amphitheater

Tue Jul 14 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 15 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 17 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 18 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Jul 19 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center – LOW TICKETS

Tue Jul 21 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

Wed Jul 22 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – SOLD-OUT

Fri Jul 24 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat Jul 25 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Jul 26 — Hartford, CT — The Meadows Music Theatre

Tue Jul 28 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 29 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre – LOW TICKETS

Fri Jul 31 — Toronto, ON — RBC Amphitheatre – SOLD-OUT

Sat Aug 01 — Toronto, ON — RBC Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 02 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue Aug 04 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Wed Aug 05 — Shakopee, MN — Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Fri Aug 07 — Kansas City, MO — Morton Amphitheater

Sat Aug 08 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Aug 09 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Tue Aug 11 — Austin, TX — Moody Center ATX

Fri Aug 14 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena – LOW TICKETS

Sat Aug 15 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 16 — Albuquerque, NM — First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

Tue Aug 18 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 19 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre – SOLD-OUT

Fri Aug 21 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome – SOLD-OUT