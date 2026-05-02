Court filings in the case involving D4vd are adding new layers to the prosecution’s argument surrounding the death of Celeste Rivas. Authorities allege the killing was tied to fears that Rivas would reveal a relationship, but recent documents indicate investigators are now leaning on a wider body of evidence.

Updated death certificate for Celeste Rivas Hernandez states it's unclear if she was pregnant https://t.co/Tr25txsnLt — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 30, 2026

According to reporting from ABC7 New York, an updated death certificate does not resolve whether Rivas had been pregnant in the year leading up to her death. Prosecutors say they have reviewed text exchanges they attribute to both individuals, which they claim reference sexual activity, pregnancy concerns, and abortion. They also point to explicit images they describe as “documenting and corroborating their sexual relationship,” arguing these materials reinforce their broader account.

#BREAKINGNEWS D4vd makes first court appearance, pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in killing of 14-year-old girlhttps://t.co/q1AU7bsH10 pic.twitter.com/oKZHFsWepd — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 20, 2026

The filings present a timeline that prosecutors say began when Rivas was 11 and the artist was 16. They further allege the relationship became sexual when she was 13 and he was 18. Investigators also cite physical evidence, including DNA reportedly recovered from a garage linked to the defendant, along with purchase records they claim are tied to the dismemberment and disposal of remains.

D4vd details alleged trips with Celeste in interview recorded days after suspected murder.



🎥: Songwriter Universe pic.twitter.com/kcbhejg57f — TMZ (@TMZ) April 30, 2026

The issue of pregnancy remains unsettled within the case and it is unclear how heavily it will factor as proceedings continue. Defense attorneys are expected to dispute both the credibility and interpretation of the evidence in upcoming hearings.

D4vd has entered a not guilty plea to charges that include first-degree murder, lewd acts with a minor under 14, and mutilation of human remains. Prosecutors additionally allege that more than 40 terabytes of child sexual abuse material were found on devices associated with him. They also claim the investigation uncovered continued communication after awareness of Rivas’s age, including an alleged effort to maintain contact through a third party who provided her with a phone.

The case is ongoing, with further court action expected later this month.