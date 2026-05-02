A wave of concern spread across social media after a video surfaced showing former champion Adrien Broner appearing disoriented and struggling to communicate. In the clip, Broner is seen speaking to someone behind the camera, asking for help securing a ride and assuring them he would repay the favor later.

Adrien Broner tried to get DeenTheGreat’s cameraman to pay for his Uber, saying he’d pay him back later. pic.twitter.com/GZY7FAXU7i — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 29, 2026

The footage quickly drew attention, with many questioning his condition and overall well-being.

Sad to see, AB if you see this call me. Let’s get you situated. No need to keep drinking. Let’s be better. Not judging let’s lock in https://t.co/GV81LGWm6e — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) April 30, 2026

Among those who responded was Ryan Garcia, who chose to address the situation with empathy. Rather than criticize, Garcia extended direct support, writing on X, “Sad to see, AB if you see this call me. Let’s get you situated. No need to keep drinking. Let’s be better.”

Garcia’s message carries added weight given his own past struggles. Speaking previously about his personal challenges, he said, “I was doing everything — gambling, drinking, women; whatever I wanted to do,” said in an with Ring Champs. “I was just destroying my soul, just destroying my spirit. Everything took a toll on me.”

Broner’s situation has been a topic of concern for years, particularly regarding his battles with alcohol. In 2025, fellow boxer Gervonta Davis spoke candidly about Broner’s condition, saying, “It’s heartbreaking to see.”

Recent incidents have only added to the unease. In September 2025, Broner was removed from an appearance on Cam’ron’s It Is What It Is podcast following reported issues during the interview. Observers at the time also questioned whether he was under the influence.

The latest video has reignited conversations around Broner’s health, with many echoing Garcia’s call for support rather than judgment as concern for the former champion continues to grow.