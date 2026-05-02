Race officials are preparing for possible disruptions at the Miami Grand Prix after the FIA classified Sunday’s event under a Rain Hazard status.

🚨| F1 in Miami with the nightmare rain and lightning:



— Formula 1 faces uncertainty as heavy rain and lightning are forecasted for the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. The potential for severe weather raises concerns about the race proceeding as planned.



— After a month-long break… pic.twitter.com/VOgOhiEbtL — This is Formula 1 (@ThisIsFormu1a1) April 29, 2026

The alert follows a sharp shift in conditions from earlier in the weekend. Saturday’s Sprint and Qualifying sessions unfolded under intense heat, with temperatures nearing 94 degrees. Forecast models now point to a far more volatile scenario for race day.

Meteorologists project a high likelihood of rainfall during the race window, with estimates ranging from 70 percent to as high as 99 percent. In addition to steady rain, there is a 59 percent chance of thunderstorms developing, bringing the possibility of strong winds between 60 and 80 kilometers per hour along with isolated hail.

Timing remains a major concern. Current projections suggest storm activity could intensify during the afternoon, aligning closely with the scheduled 4:00 PM Eastern start. That overlap has prompted ongoing discussions among officials about whether adjustments are necessary.

The FIA is actively reviewing contingency plans, including the option of moving the race earlier in the day in an effort to secure what has been described as a “lightning-free window.” No final decision has been made.

As of now, the race remains on schedule, though organizers are closely monitoring incoming satellite data and updated forecasts. A final determination regarding any changes to the timetable is expected later Saturday.

With weather conditions evolving quickly, teams and drivers are bracing for a potentially chaotic race environment that could significantly impact strategy and safety.