Quarterback Shedeur Sanders added an academic achievement to his growing résumé this weekend, returning to the University of Colorado Boulder to take part in commencement ceremonies on May 2, 2026.

Sanders walked at Folsom Field, officially receiving his undergraduate degree after completing his studies earlier in his college career. Though he wrapped up his coursework in the winter of 2024, he chose to delay the ceremony until after completing his rookie season in the NFL.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and finished with a 3.9 GPA, reflecting a strong academic record alongside his time as a standout athlete. Much of his coursework was completed online, an approach frequently emphasized by his father, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, during Shedeur’s time with the program.

Since leaving Colorado, Sanders has begun his professional career with the Cleveland Browns. Selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, he is now entering his second season with the team.

His focus quickly shifts back to football. Sanders is preparing for training camp, where he will compete for the starting quarterback position. The battle includes experienced options Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel, setting up a closely watched competition heading into the season.

The graduation marks a notable moment for Sanders, closing one chapter while he continues to establish himself at the next level.