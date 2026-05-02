The nation’s top-ranked recruit, Tyran Stokes, has officially ended his high-stakes recruitment by committing to the University of Kansas. Stokes made the announcement on Tuesday during a live appearance on Inside the NBA on ESPN, revealing his decision through a custom mock NBA 2K cover.

The selection of the Jayhawks marks a major victory for coach Bill Self, who continues to assemble a powerhouse roster for the 2026-27 season. Stokes, a 6-foot-7 wing from Rainier Beach High School, chose Kansas over fellow blue-bloods Kentucky and Oregon. Known for his elite scoring and physical play, Stokes is widely projected as a top pick for the 2027 NBA Draft.

Beyond his collegiate choice, Stokes announced a landmark brand partnership with NBA 2K. This alignment highlights the franchise’s growing presence in the collegiate space. Stokes noted that choosing Kansas allows him to be part of the “2K culture,” transitioning from a player of the game to an official partner.

This partnership coincides with NBA 2K26 Season 5, which recently introduced current college athletes and legendary alumni from 16 schools, including Kansas, into the game’s ecosystem. The collaboration serves as a prelude to NBA 2K’s foundational college basketball experience, which is scheduled to launch in early 2027. By securing the country’s top prospect, both Kansas and NBA 2K have cemented their roles at the forefront of the next generation of basketball.