Uncle Waffles Announces New Joint EP ‘4 Da Streets’

International star Uncle Waffles has officially announced her forthcoming EP, 4 Da Streets, set for release on May 8, 2026, via Encore Recordings. The project is a joint effort with Royal Musiq, the key collaborator behind her previous viral hits, including “Zenzele” and “Wadibusa.”

The “Princess of Amapiano” continues her mission of bringing South African sounds to the global stage with this highly anticipated follow-up to her debut EP, 4 Da Ho’s. The announcement follows the success of her latest single, “TASTE,” and an extensive global tour that spanned the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe.

This new era for Uncle Waffles marks a significant expansion of her international influence. In addition to the EP release, she is set to join Kaytranada as a special guest on his European tour starting this June. As amapiano continues to push further into the mainstream, 4 Da Streets signals a defining moment for the DJ-producer. Fans can expect the project to deliver the high-energy, infectious rhythms that have made Uncle Waffles a standout force in the global dance music scene.