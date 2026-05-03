The NBA is experiencing a historic surge in popularity as the 2026 postseason delivers its highest viewership in 33 years. According to a league announcement, playoff games are averaging 3.91 million viewers per telecast across ABC, ESPN, NBC/Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video.

This remarkable growth follows a regular season that saw 170 million unique viewers in the U.S. across all broadcast partners, an 86 percent increase over the previous year. Through the first 29 playoff telecasts ending April 27, the league is seeing its strongest engagement since 1993. A major highlight of the opening round was Game 4 between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic, which averaged 5.42 million viewers on NBC and Peacock. This performance set a new record as the most-viewed first-round Game 4 on a weeknight in NBA history.

The NBA Playoffs are delivering their highest viewership in 33 years, with an average of 3.91 million viewers per game across ABC, ESPN, NBC/Peacock and Amazon Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/bZmI4CYiSJ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 30, 2026

The boom is not limited to domestic television. Globally, fans consumed more than 1.3 billion hours of live game coverage, representing a massive 93 percent increase year-over-year. As the league transitions into its new multi-platform media rights era, these record-breaking figures underscore the massive demand for professional basketball. With several high-profile series still ongoing, the league is well-positioned to maintain this momentum through the Finals.