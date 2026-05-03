Her Source | Women's Hip Hop Fashion

Debra Lee Debuts Namesake Luxury Handbag Collection in New York

May 3, 2026
Shawn Grant

Trailblazing media executive and former BET CEO Debra Lee has officially entered the luxury accessories space with the launch of the Debra Lee Collection. To celebrate the brand’s debut, Lee hosted an elegant cocktail soirée on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at W New York – Union Square.

The evening attracted an influential crowd of industry creatives and stylish supporters, including actress Crystle Stewart, legendary stylist June Ambrose, and musician Jillian Hervey. Guests gathered to preview the inaugural silhouettes: the Debi, Billie Mini, Ava, and Quinn. Each piece is crafted in Italy with a commitment to sleek structure and everyday functionality, reflecting Lee’s vision for modern luxury.

Notable attendees also included visual artist Mickalene Thomas, photographer Flo Ngala, and Mama Glow founder Latham Thomas. The collection marks a new chapter for Lee, translating her decades of leadership and cultural influence into timeless Italian craftsmanship. The event served as a sophisticated toast to Lee’s entrepreneurship and her brand’s future in the fashion world.

Elisha Brown, Naomi Elizee, Tonna Obaze, Chanel Murff
Shawn Pean
Flo Ngala, Chanel Murff, Debra L. Lee, Elisha Brown, Naomi Elizee, Tonna Obaze
Carolyn Gray
Debra L. Lee
Debra L. Lee, June Ambrose
Debra L. Lee
Crystle Stewart, Debra L. Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *