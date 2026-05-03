Trailblazing media executive and former BET CEO Debra Lee has officially entered the luxury accessories space with the launch of the Debra Lee Collection. To celebrate the brand’s debut, Lee hosted an elegant cocktail soirée on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at W New York – Union Square.

The evening attracted an influential crowd of industry creatives and stylish supporters, including actress Crystle Stewart, legendary stylist June Ambrose, and musician Jillian Hervey. Guests gathered to preview the inaugural silhouettes: the Debi, Billie Mini, Ava, and Quinn. Each piece is crafted in Italy with a commitment to sleek structure and everyday functionality, reflecting Lee’s vision for modern luxury.

Notable attendees also included visual artist Mickalene Thomas, photographer Flo Ngala, and Mama Glow founder Latham Thomas. The collection marks a new chapter for Lee, translating her decades of leadership and cultural influence into timeless Italian craftsmanship. The event served as a sophisticated toast to Lee’s entrepreneurship and her brand’s future in the fashion world.