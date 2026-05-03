In the world of sneakers, few colors carry as much weight, history, and effortless cool as New Balance’s signature grey. This May, the brand is officially honoring that legacy with the launch of ‘Grey Days’—a month-long celebration of the hue that transformed running footwear into a global style staple.

What began as a practical choice for runners moving from the track to the concrete streets of the city has evolved into the defining expression of the New Balance brand. This year’s celebration brings together an elite roster of athletes and ambassadors to tell the story of a color that never goes out of style.

The “Grey House” Experience

The festivities kicked off in high gear on May 2nd at Complex’s Family Style Fest in Miami. The vision was brought to life through the ‘Grey House’ pop-up, an immersive destination that gave sneakerheads exclusive early access to ‘Grey Days’ products before their wide release.

The celebration continues in select flagship locations across key markets. these spaces feature immersive in-store experiences, including a highly anticipated collaboration with artist and ambassador Aminé. The collaboration features exclusive reimagined Striper jerseys, swapping traditional colors for grey stripes to merge sport, style, and narrative.

Key Release Calendar

The ‘Grey Days’ collection features three core models that anchor the month’s releases. Whether you’re looking for a performance-inspired silhouette or a lifestyle classic, these drops are purpose-built for the modern rotation:

May 8: New Balance 2010 ‘Grey Days’ Sizing: Adult Price: $160 The first major drop of the month, setting the tone with premium materials and the classic tonal palette.

May 15: New Balance 2000 ‘Grey Days’ Sizing: Adult Price: $170 A mid-month highlight offering a heritage-inspired look with updated comfort tech.

May 15: New Balance 5030 ‘Grey Days’ Sizing: Adult Price: $120 An accessible, versatile model that brings the ‘Grey Days’ aesthetic to a wider audience.



How to Shop

The collection will be available throughout May at select retail locations. For those looking to secure their pair from home, all ‘Grey Days’ models will be available online at footlocker.com and champsports.com.

As the sneaker community shifts its focus to the timeless appeal of neutral tones, ‘Grey Days’ serves as a reminder that while trends fade, the color of practicality and authenticity is forever.