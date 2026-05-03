There is a specific kind of magic that happens when an artist successfully bridges the gap between what we hear and what we can touch. Last month, I was invited to witness that transition firsthand during a two-night residency in New York with Newark’s rising R&B sensation, TheARTI$t.

As she continues to solidify her place among the legendary talent pool of Newark, NJ, TheARTI$t proved that her latest EP, DND, isn’t just a collection of songs—it’s an entire world built on the duality of passion and control.

Night One: Intimacy at The Sultan Room

The journey began on April 15 at The Sultan Room in Brooklyn. In the dim, ambient glow of the intimate venue, the “Sober” singer brought the emotional core of DND to life.

Since she first entered the game in 2018, TheARTI$t has been honing her ability to turn personal pain into authentic chords. Watching her perform live, it’s clear that the traction surrounding her recent singles is the result of years of “skin in the game” finally coming to fruition. The set was a masterclass in vulnerability, offering the audience a space to sit with the solitude and passion woven into her lyrics. For those who use her music as a soothing frequency, the night felt less like a concert and more like a shared experience in healing.

Night Two: From Sound to Sole with Marc Nolan

The following evening, April 16, the narrative shifted from the stage to the showroom. TheARTI$t hosted an exclusive launch event at the Marc Nolan store in NYC to unveil IRIS. by TheARTI$t, her high-profile shoe collaboration with the Chicago-based designer.

A reimagining of the brand’s signature Journey Loafer, the IRIS. translates the EP’s sonic atmosphere into something tactile and expressive. Just as DND balances intimacy and distance, the loafer merges high-fashion design with street-level grit. The launch event was a true “full-circle” moment, reflecting her growth not just as a songwriter, but as a cultural curator.

The Newark Legacy Continues

TheARTI$t is a product of an “infamous” city known for producing world-class voices, and she is carrying that torch with global ambitions. By expanding her reach into the world of fashion, she is proving that her impact is multifaceted.

Whether she’s pulling at heartstrings through a microphone in Brooklyn or designing footwear in Manhattan, TheARTI$t remains committed to reaching anyone who needs her frequencies to feel whole. With DND as her foundation, she is pulling out all the stops to ensure her stories are heard—and now, worn—across the globe.

Watch below!

Follow TheARTI$t’s journey and listen to the ‘DND’ EP on all major streaming platforms.