At the center of the innovation is a custom, first-of-its-kind wooden basket-weave pattern that lines both sides of the court. This texture is a deliberate nod to the wood that serves as the foundation of a fire, where the team’s spirit ultimately ignites. The court perimeter features a signature gradient that traces the evolution of a flame: shifting from Fire Red at the spark, to Rose Pink for refined Portland energy, and finally to Glacier Blue, representing the pure heat of the franchise’s future.

At the center of the innovation is a custom, first-of-its-kind wooden basket-weave pattern that lines both sides of the court. This texture is a deliberate nod to the wood that serves as the foundation of a fire, where the team’s spirit ultimately ignites. The court perimeter features a signature gradient that traces the evolution of a flame: shifting from Fire Red at the spark, to Rose Pink for refined Portland energy, and finally to Glacier Blue, representing the pure heat of the franchise’s future.

“We set out to create a design that purposefully reflects this city and team history, with intention in every detail,” said Kimberly Veale, SVP of Marketing and Communications. “From the foundation of the basket weave to the progression of the flame, The Fire Pit is designed to be the ultimate community gathering space.”

The Fire will debut the new floor at the Moda Center in downtown Portland this Sunday, May 3, in a preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks. As the city’s newest professional sports identity, the Fire Pit aims to fuel team pride and provide a modern stage for the return of elite women’s basketball to Oregon.