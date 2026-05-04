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SOURCE SPORTS: Cade Cunningham Makes History as Pistons Clinch First Series Since 2008

May 4, 2026
Shawn Grant

One week ago, Cade Cunningham faced the biggest test of his young career. The top-seeded Detroit Pistons were in a 3-1 hole against the Orlando Magic after back-to-back losses. Cunningham had struggled, shooting 15-of-46 while committing 17 turnovers. Six days later, he walked off the floor to a standing ovation, having secured Detroit’s first playoff series win since 2008.

Cunningham’s historic three-game stretch began with a 45-point eruption in Game 5, setting a new franchise playoff record. In Game 6, he sparked Detroit’s largest comeback of the season, scoring 24 of his 32 points in the second half to erase a 24-point deficit in Orlando. He capped the comeback on Sunday, May 3, 2026, with 32 points and 12 assists in a decisive 116-94 Game 7 victory.

At 24 years old, Cunningham became the second-youngest player in NBA history to record at least 30 points and 10 assists in a Game 7, trailing only Luka Dončić. He is also just the sixth player ever to rack up 225 total points and 50 assists in a single playoff series, joining elite company like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Over the final three games, he averaged 36.3 points while shooting a remarkable 61.1% from deep.

“We were pushed to the limit,” Cunningham said after the Game 7 win. “I think we got a lot better from this series. I learned a lot about myself.” The Pistons now advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals to face the Cleveland Cavaliers.

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