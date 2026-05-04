One week ago, Cade Cunningham faced the biggest test of his young career. The top-seeded Detroit Pistons were in a 3-1 hole against the Orlando Magic after back-to-back losses. Cunningham had struggled, shooting 15-of-46 while committing 17 turnovers. Six days later, he walked off the floor to a standing ovation, having secured Detroit’s first playoff series win since 2008.

Cunningham’s historic three-game stretch began with a 45-point eruption in Game 5, setting a new franchise playoff record. In Game 6, he sparked Detroit’s largest comeback of the season, scoring 24 of his 32 points in the second half to erase a 24-point deficit in Orlando. He capped the comeback on Sunday, May 3, 2026, with 32 points and 12 assists in a decisive 116-94 Game 7 victory.

Detroit's Motor(CADE) came through in Game 7!



🏎️ 32 PTS

🏎️ 12 AST

🏎️ 2 BLK

🏎️ 4-6 3PM

🏎️ 10-18 FGM



Pistons become the 15th team in NBA history to come back from down 3-1 deficit in a postseason series!



They are BACK in the East Semis for the first time since 2008 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ixxYqyluDF — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2026

At 24 years old, Cunningham became the second-youngest player in NBA history to record at least 30 points and 10 assists in a Game 7, trailing only Luka Dončić. He is also just the sixth player ever to rack up 225 total points and 50 assists in a single playoff series, joining elite company like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Over the final three games, he averaged 36.3 points while shooting a remarkable 61.1% from deep.

“We were pushed to the limit,” Cunningham said after the Game 7 win. “I think we got a lot better from this series. I learned a lot about myself.” The Pistons now advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals to face the Cleveland Cavaliers.