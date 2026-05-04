In a series where neither team gave an inch, Jarrett Allen went the extra mile to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-102 victory over the Toronto Raptors. The Game 7 win on Sunday, May 3, 2026, breaks a deadlocked series and sends Cleveland to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the third consecutive season.

After a gritty first half that left the teams tied at 49, Allen took over the third quarter. The nine-year veteran erupted for 14 of his 22 points and 10 of his 19 rebounds in the period, fueling a 38-19 run that blew the game open. Allen added three blocks and eight offensive boards, becoming the first player since 2019 to post a 20-15-3 stat line in a Game 7.

Jarrett Allen DOMINATES, @cavs win Game 7!



⚔️ 22 PTS

⚔️ 19 REB

⚔️ 3 BLK

⚔️ 2 STL



He is the first player since 2020 (Nikola Jokić) to total 20+ PTS, 15+ REB and 3+ BLK in a Game 7 😮 pic.twitter.com/ArwENeUe6F — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2026

“He really took us over the top,” said Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson. “We needed someone else to step up besides James and Don, and he was absolutely incredible.” Donovan Mitchell contributed 22 points, while James Harden added 18 points and six rebounds to a balanced Cleveland attack that featured six double-digit scorers. Despite a valiant 24-point effort from Scottie Barnes, the Raptors could not overcome Cleveland’s defensive pressure and interior dominance.

The victory serves as a resilient response after Cleveland’s heartbreaking last-second loss in Game 6. The Cavaliers now turn their attention to a divisional showdown against the Detroit Pistons. Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday in Detroit, airing at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock.