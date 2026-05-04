The family of 14 year old Celeste Rivas Hernandez is pushing back against online rumors as the legal case surrounding her death continues to unfold.

Jesus Rivas, Celeste’s father, has publicly denied speculation that he or his relatives accepted money from singer David Anthony Burke, known as d4vd, in exchange for silence. Speaking through family attorney Patrick Steinfeld on May 1, 2026, Rivas made it clear that no such contact or arrangement ever took place.

Addressing reports circulating on social media platforms, Rivas stated, “I never had any contact with this guy, and we haven’t received any money from him or anyone in his family,”.

The claims had gained traction on sites such as Reddit and Facebook, where users suggested the family may have been paid off or involved in some capacity. The family’s legal team firmly rejected those narratives, describing them as harmful and unfounded.

Steinfeld characterized the rumors as an added layer of suffering for those closest to the victim. He referred to the speculation as “secondary cruelty,” and emphasized that the family is enduring “indescribable pain” while also dealing with what he called a growing “gossip machine” fueled by public attention to the case.

Meanwhile, Burke, 21, is facing multiple serious charges, including first degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. Prosecutors allege that Celeste Rivas was killed and that her dismembered body was later stored in the trunk of a Tesla.

Burke has entered a plea of not guilty. A preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for May 26, 2026.

As the case proceeds through the court system, the Rivas family continues to urge the public to avoid spreading unverified claims, focusing instead on seeking justice for their daughter.