David Benavidez made history on Saturday night, May 2, 2026, becoming the first boxer to win world titles in three weight classes—super middleweight, light heavyweight, and cruiserweight—with a dominant sixth-round knockout of Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. While the “Mexican Monster” dazzled the T-Mobile Arena crowd with his blistering combinations, his story was partially told before the opening bell through custom, high-fashion footwear.
The bespoke fight boots were designed by luxury creator Izzy Benavidez, who reimagined the traditional boxing silhouette to blend elite performance with heritage-driven craftsmanship. The boots featured premium caiman leather and intricate Aztec symbolism, serving as a wearable tribute to Benavidez’s Mexican roots. This fusion of cultural identity and luxury aesthetic has become a signature for Izzy, who also specializes in custom gear for top-tier fighters like Alycia Baumgardner and Jesse Rodriguez.
On his quest for history, Benavidez utilized the boots’ performance engineering to maintain relentless pressure on Ramirez, eventually dropping the unified champion twice before the final stoppage. By capturing the WBA and WBO cruiserweight belts, Benavidez has solidified his status as a global pound-for-pound threat. The collaboration with Izzy Benavidez underscores a growing trend in the sport where championship gear is treated not just as equipment, but as a medium for storytelling and cultural expression at the highest level of competition.