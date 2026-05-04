A dramatic weekend across the Eastern Conference saw three Game 7 battles decide who moves on, with the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, and Cleveland Cavaliers all punching their tickets to the semifinals.

The round will be remembered for its rare comebacks. Both Philadelphia and Detroit recovered from 3–1 series deficits to win, marking the first time in league history that two teams have pulled off that kind of turnaround in the same playoff round.

Philadelphia’s victory carried added weight. Powered by Joel Embiid’s 34 points and Tyrese Maxey’s 30, the 76ers secured their first postseason series win over Boston since 1982. The performance not only flipped the series but also snapped a decades-long hurdle against a familiar rival.

Detroit’s path was just as compelling. The top-seeded Pistons were pushed to the brink before regaining control behind a standout effort from Cade Cunningham, who delivered 32 points and 12 assists. The win sealed the franchise’s first playoff series victory since 2008 and reinforced their status as a legitimate contender.

Cleveland rounded out the trio of winners with a strong finish against Toronto. Jarrett Allen led the charge with 22 points and 19 rebounds, dominating the interior as the Cavaliers surged in the second half to close out the series. Their reward is a second-round matchup against Detroit, setting up a clash between two teams coming off emotional wins.

Out West, the semifinal picture is also locked in. The Los Angeles Lakers handled the Houston Rockets in six games, wrapping up the series on Friday. They now turn their attention to the Oklahoma City Thunder, with that series set to begin Tuesday.

With multiple comebacks, long-awaited breakthroughs, and new matchups on deck, the postseason has quickly shifted into a high-stakes phase where momentum and resilience are defining the contenders.