La’Ci’s “Major” Is the Club Banger the Latin Diaspora Needs Right Now

There’s a specific kind of energy required to make a club truly shake, and La’Ci just bottled it. As the Latin music explosion continues to dominate global charts, a lot of the output has been smoothed out for pop radio. But with her latest release, “Major,” which hit streaming platforms on April 20 via her label WOW (Walk On Water Music), the rising bicultural artist is taking things straight back to the underground.

“Major” is a relentless, high-BPM urban dance record built to push speakers to their limits. Fusing heavy reggaeton dembow with jagged hyperpop and aggressive EDM basslines, the track doesn’t ask for your attention—it demands it. Driven by hypnotic, sweat-inducing chants like “Kitty cat cat” and “This that major,” it’s the kind of chaotic anthem you’d expect to hear at a pop-up warehouse rave at 3:00 AM.

Lyrically, La’Ci operates with zero filter. Drawing from her Caribbean Latina roots, she taps into the same raw, provocateur lineage as artists like Tokischa and Young Miko. She’s aggressively sex-positive and fiercely independent, dropping unapologetic lines like “I’m horny, I’m nasty,” right alongside sharp warnings like “Hop off my d*ck ho get back.” It’s an attitude that refuses to be boxed in.

What makes the release even more compelling is the heavyweight machinery behind her. With executive producer Matthew Burke at the helm—a veteran power player known for securing landmark deals with industry titans like Clive Davis and Sylvia Rhone, as well as managing Frankie Storm, the hitmaking pen behind massive records for Britney Spears and Rihanna—La’Ci has serious institutional muscle backing her rebellious sound.

Burke’s guidance is steering her current trajectory as she locks in the studio with legendary five-time Grammy-winning producer Jerry Wonda (the mastermind behind iconic cuts for the Fugees, Shakira, and Carlos Santana). Together, they are architecting her highly anticipated debut EP, The Gringa Files. But for “Major,” she deliberately stepped away from that polished veteran sound, opting instead for a raw, frenetic backdrop that lets her unleash her most unfiltered self.

It’s the perfect appetizer for the upcoming EP, which is being positioned as a bicultural manifesto. By reclaiming a historically loaded term to celebrate “Spanglish” duality, La’Ci is stepping up for a generation navigating the fluid space between the United States and Latin America—a youth culture that refuses to pick just one side of its heritage. Her entire aesthetic, a striking collision of cyberpunk futurism and Caribbean streetwear, reflects this exact refusal to conform.

If “Major” is the warm-up, the rest of the industry better get ready for the main event.

You can stream “Major” right now on all platforms here.

To keep up with La’Ci as she rolls out the rest of The Gringa Files, follow her on Instagram and TikTok at @laaaaaaaaci.