Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo has officially entered a bold new era with the release of her latest single, “BITCH.” Dropping on May 1, 2026, the track serves as the powerful title lead for her upcoming third studio album, scheduled to arrive on June 5. The song notably interpolates Meredith Brooks’ 1997 classic, reimagining the anthem for a new generation of empowerment.

This song is dedicated to the women who get called a bitch for having boundaries, for being sexual, for speaking up for themselves, for working hard and owning businesses…



If we don’t smile and perform all the time we’re “ungrateful”



If we run a strict program we’re “mean”



If… pic.twitter.com/IHGVU2EOvR — LIZZO (@lizzo) May 1, 2026

Taking to social media to define the track’s deeper meaning, Lizzo described the release as a “Womanifesto” and a declaration of independence from societal double standards. She dedicated the song to women who are unfairly labeled for setting boundaries, owning businesses, or simply speaking their minds. “If we don’t smile and perform all the time we’re ‘ungrateful,’” Lizzo shared, adding that reclaiming the word is about taking a label once used to diminish women and turning it into a badge of confidence.

The single follows the success of “Don’t Make Me Love U” and cements a massive year for the artist, which includes an upcoming children’s book and a starring role as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in a new biopic. With “BITCH,” Lizzo continues to steer the cultural conversation, promising fans a “B!TCH summer” defined by unapologetic self-love and the refusal to play a part that doesn’t fit.