Lionsgate’s Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, has officially become a global box-office juggernaut, crossing the $400 million mark in its second weekend. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film has now unseated the Oscar-nominated Elvis to become the second-highest-grossing musical biopic of all time in North America. By the end of Sunday, May 3, 2026, the movie reached a worldwide total of $423.9 million, with domestic earnings hitting $183.8 million.

As the film continues to draw massive audiences, legendary director Spike Lee is speaking out against critics who have panned the movie for omitting the singer’s later legal controversies. In an interview with CNN, Lee, who saw the film twice, argued that the criticisms are misplaced given the story’s timeframe.

“First of all, if you’re a movie critic, and you’re complaining about the stuff—all this other stuff—but the movie ends at ‘88,” Lee stated. “The stuff you’re talking about, accusations, happen [later]. So you’re critiquing the film on something that you want in, but it doesn’t work in the timeline of the film.” Lee noted that despite the debate, “people showed up” and “showed their love” for the production.

Produced by Graham King, who also helmed the record-breaking Bohemian Rhapsody, Michael stars Jaafar Jackson in a performance that has captivated fans globally. While the film faced a 44% drop in its second weekend, it continues to outperform nearly all previous entries in the genre. With strong international momentum in over 80 territories, industry analysts expect the film to challenge the $800 million mark before the end of its theatrical run.