The Michael biopic is off to a massive start, racing beyond expectations and cementing itself as one of the year’s biggest theatrical events. By the end of its second weekend on Sunday, May 3, 2026, the film’s worldwide earnings are estimated to have reached about $424 million.

In North America, the film added roughly $54 million in its second weekend alone, pushing its 10 day domestic total past $183 million. Overseas, the momentum has been just as strong, with international markets contributing around $240 million so far.

That combined performance places the film firmly in blockbuster territory after just 10 days in theaters.

The film’s rapid rise has also reshaped the musical biopic record books. It has already moved past Elvis, which finished its run at $288.6 million globally, to become the second highest grossing entry in the genre. Only Bohemian Rhapsody remains ahead.

Despite carrying a reported production budget of about $200 million, the film wasted no time covering its costs. It effectively earned back that figure within its first 48 hours of release, a rare feat even among major studio releases.

Audience response has played a major role in sustaining the film’s momentum. While critics have been less enthusiastic, giving it a 38 to 39 percent score, general audiences have embraced it in a very different way. The film currently holds a 97 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter, signaling strong word of mouth and repeat viewership.

With its early trajectory, Michael is now positioned not just as a commercial success, but as a defining box office run for the year. The coming weeks will determine whether it can close the gap with the top spot in its category, but its current pace suggests it will remain a dominant force worldwide.