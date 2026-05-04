Ravoshia’s New Single Game Over Is A Knockout ‘KO’ Style

“Right hook, left hook, then double over”, sung on Ravoshia’s new single, Game Over, which is beginning to spark a lot of attention. Ravoshia, pronounced Ra-va-shia, is a vibrant, electrifying musician, writer and overall entertainer from Merrillville and Gary, Indiana. She also grew up in Beaumont, Texas, where her mother is from, as well as on the tropical British island of Bermuda, where her father is from.

Game Over is now playing on some radio stations across the nation. The official visual has accumulated over one million views on YouTube. Ravoshia’s presence and aura shines all throughout the video, along with her playful and confident banter. But what really steals the show is the PlayStation controller the singer holds in the visual, which plays into the song’s message about gaming.

The lyrical composition in Game Over is like an elaborate architecture that you want to examine. In the chorus she mentions the late great Kobe Bryant and his famous free throw. Additionally, it makes references to football, boxing and race car driving.

The thing that stands out the most is that “Game Over” is a completely different song sung over the same beat as the singer’s previously released single, titled Mastermind. The single is unique, universal and well-crafted. To sum up, Ravoshia’s got a knockout ‘KO’ style with Game Over.