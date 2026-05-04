Global icon Shakira made history on Saturday, May 2, 2026, performing for more than 2 million fans at Rio de Janeiro’s Todo Mundo No Rio concert. The free event, sponsored by Corona and held on the legendary Copacabana Beach, solidified its status as one of the highest-attended concerts of all time and generated an estimated 800 million in economic benefits for the local economy.

In a triumphant return to Brazil, Shakira addressed the massive crowd in Portuguese and delivered an electrifying set of career-spanning hits like “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Waka Waka.” The show featured a historic lineup of special guests, including Anitta for the debut of their new single “Choka Choka,” along with Brazilian legends Caetano Veloso, Maria Bethânia, and Ivete Sangalo. The spectacle opened with the largest drone show in concert history, featuring 1,500 drones from Studio Drift.

Shakira’s wardrobe paid homage to her hosts, featuring four custom Etro looks embellished with Swarovski crystals in the colors of the Brazilian flag, alongside designs from local creators like Victor Hugo Mattos. This milestone follows her record-breaking run in Mexico, where she recently drew 400,000 fans to a free show in Mexico City’s Zócalo.

Fans can catch the superstar this summer during a limited run of intimate U.S. arena dates on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. Additionally, she is set to begin an 11-night European residency in Madrid at the specially constructed Shakira Stadium, which has already seen over half a million tickets sold.