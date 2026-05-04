Baseball in New York sounds different today.

John Sterling, the longtime radio voice of the New York Yankees, has passed away at the age of 87, closing the book on one of the most recognizable broadcasting careers in Major League Baseball history. For more than three decades, Sterling was not just calling games, he was shaping how generations of fans experienced Yankees baseball.

From 1989 through 2024, Sterling called over 5,000 consecutive Yankees games, a streak that reflected both durability and a deep commitment to the craft. His voice became synonymous with summer nights in the Bronx, road games up and down the East Coast, and some of the most memorable moments in franchise history.

His style was unmistakable.

The Yankees mourn the loss of legendary broadcaster John Sterling. Our thoughts are with John’s family, friends and loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/1rCeRC1D61 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 4, 2026

Sterling’s signature home run calls, especially his iconic “It is high, it is far, it is gone,” became part of the culture. He also became known for his personalized calls for players, adding a layer of personality that made each moment feel unique. Whether it was the championship runs of the late 1990s or milestone performances from stars like Derek Jeter and Aaron Judge, Sterling’s voice carried the energy of the moment.

He was behind the mic for the Yankees’ World Series titles in 1996, 1998, 1999, and 2000, serving as the soundtrack for one of the most dominant eras in modern baseball. Alongside Suzyn Waldman, he formed one of the most recognizable radio duos in the sport.

Beyond the numbers, Sterling’s impact was rooted in connection.

In an era before streaming and constant access, his play by play brought the game to life for fans who relied on radio to stay close to their team. He had a way of making listeners feel like they were right there, pitch by pitch, inning by inning.

His passing marks the end of a true era in New York sports.

For generations of Yankees fans, John Sterling was not just the voice of the team. He was part of the experience itself, a constant presence through wins, losses, and everything in between.