A decade after its release, Drake’s fourth studio album Views is being revisited as one of the most impactful projects of its era. The album marked its 10 year anniversary on April 29, 2026, standing as both a commercial powerhouse and a cultural touchstone.

When it first arrived in 2016, Views made an immediate statement. It remains the last rap album to open with more than one million units sold in its first week, a benchmark that has not been matched since. Its momentum continued on the charts, where it held the top position on the Billboard 200 for 13 non consecutive weeks.

The project also helped redefine the role of streaming in music consumption. It became the first album to surpass one billion streams on Apple Music and has since climbed past 12 billion streams on Spotify, reinforcing its long term reach.

During its debut week, Drake dominated the Billboard Hot 100 by placing 20 songs on the chart at once, breaking a longstanding record previously held by Elvis Presley. The feat signaled a shift in how albums could flood the charts in the streaming era.

Over time, the conversation around Views has evolved. While early reactions were mixed, particularly regarding its length, the album has gained renewed appreciation. Many listeners and critics now point to it as a defining work, citing its immersive tone and global influence.

Tracks like One Dance and Controlla showcased a blend of dancehall, Afrobeats, and moody R&B that would go on to shape mainstream music in the years that followed.

The album’s structure also carried a personal imprint. Inspired by the shifting seasons of Toronto, it moves from the cold, reflective energy of its opening into a warmer, more vibrant midpoint, mirroring the city that helped define Drake’s identity.

Ten years later, Views remains both a snapshot of its time and a blueprint for what followed.