As the WNBA prepares to tip off its historic 30th season on May 8, 2026, adidas Basketball has unveiled an exclusive seeding kit to commemorate three decades of the league’s impact. The commemorative package honors the women who have moved the game forward, both through their on-court brilliance and their influence within local communities.
The kit’s design draws inspiration from the pearl, the traditional gift for a 30th anniversary. It features a refined interpretation of the WNBA’s signature orange, elevated with thoughtful, pearlized detailing that symbolizes the passage of time and the league’s journey since its 1996 founding. Anchored by the theme “the game moves because women move it,” the collection serves as a bridge between the legends who established the league’s foundation and the current stars driving its unprecedented global momentum.
An elite group of athletes will receive the milestone kit, including stars like Aliyah Boston, Chelsea Gray, Satou Sabally, and Kahleah Copper, as well as legends like Candace Parker and Chiney Ogwumike. Rising talents such as Aaliyah Edwards and Kaleena Smith are also among the recipients, representing the next era of professional basketball. This initiative arrives as part of a league-wide celebration that includes a new collective bargaining agreement and a record-breaking national broadcast schedule for the landmark 2026 season.