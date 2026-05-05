Multi-platinum artist Anderson .Paak arrived at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday, May 4, wearing a bespoke AMIRI ensemble that blended high-fashion craftsmanship with musical heritage. Perfectly aligning with the “Fashion is Art” dress code, the look centered on a Starburst Crystal Double-Breasted Blazer, a piece that traveled across three continents to reach its final form.

Inspired by legendary Big Band jazz frontmen like Miles Davis, the blazer’s star motifs were meticulously hand-sewn in India using rhinestones and intricate embroidery, requiring 48 hours of labor. Paired with Alabaster viscose satin trousers and a matching tie, the outfit reimagined AMIRI’s signature codes as living art. The fluid, layered silhouette mirrored the improvisation of a jazz composition, transforming historical stage-wear into a modern masterpiece of artisanal tailoring on the museum’s grandest stage.