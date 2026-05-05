Her Source | Beauty and Fashion Trends

Angela Bassett Pairs Vintage Glashütte Original with Met Gala Look

May 5, 2026
Shawn Grant

Angela Bassett epitomized timeless sophistication at the 2026 Met Gala, complementing her ensemble with a vintage Glashütte Original 1970s timepiece. The choice highlighted a seamless blend of heritage horology and high fashion. By selecting a classic mechanical watch for the prestigious red carpet, Bassett provided a powerful reminder that true style transcends eras. Her look stands as a master class in intentional accessorizing, proving that historical craftsmanship remains the ultimate statement in modern luxury.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Angela Bassett attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

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