Angela Bassett epitomized timeless sophistication at the 2026 Met Gala, complementing her ensemble with a vintage Glashütte Original 1970s timepiece. The choice highlighted a seamless blend of heritage horology and high fashion. By selecting a classic mechanical watch for the prestigious red carpet, Bassett provided a powerful reminder that true style transcends eras. Her look stands as a master class in intentional accessorizing, proving that historical craftsmanship remains the ultimate statement in modern luxury.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Angela Bassett attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)