Angela Bassett epitomized timeless sophistication at the 2026 Met Gala, complementing her ensemble with a vintage Glashütte Original 1970s timepiece. The choice highlighted a seamless blend of heritage horology and high fashion. By selecting a classic mechanical watch for the prestigious red carpet, Bassett provided a powerful reminder that true style transcends eras. Her look stands as a master class in intentional accessorizing, proving that historical craftsmanship remains the ultimate statement in modern luxury.