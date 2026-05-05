Chance the Rapper is set to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his groundbreaking project, Coloring Book, with a series of exclusive screenings of the Magnificent Coloring World concert film. The limited run begins at Rooftop Cinema Club in Chicago on May 16, followed by New York on May 20 and Los Angeles on June 20. Tickets for these events go on sale today, May 4, 2026.

Directed by Jake Schreier, Magnificent Coloring World is a theatrical visual extension of the album’s era. Filmed at Chicago’s Cinespace, the production moves beyond a traditional concert film by utilizing immersive set design and choir arrangements to reflect the gospel-influenced core of the music. Each screening will be followed by a live Q&A with Chance, offering fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at the project.

Originally released in May 2016, Coloring Book was a monumental achievement that shifted the music industry landscape. It became the first streaming-only album to win three Grammy Awards, proving the legitimacy of independent artists. Featuring collaborations with Kanye West and Justin Bieber, the album’s soulful sound was brought to life by Nico Segal and The Social Experiment. These upcoming screenings mark the beginning of a broader anniversary rollout, honoring a project that defined a decade of independent music.