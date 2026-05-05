As the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers prepared to open their Western Conference semifinal matchup, a pregame comment from Chet Holmgren quickly entered the chat.

“Something about those Gonzaga guys. He's a talented guy. He plays a little bit like Japanese Jordan sometimes when you see the turnaround and stuff.”



Chet Holmgren had some fun talking about fellow Gonzaga Alum Rui Hachimura ahead of Lakers vs Thunder in round 2. pic.twitter.com/Pt6cnww6cH — Michael Martin (@MichaelOnSports) May 2, 2026

Chet Holmgren sees a little bit of MJ in Rui Hachimura’s game 👀😅 pic.twitter.com/lH6ldDxkZZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2026

Speaking ahead of Game 1, Holmgren drew attention by comparing Rui Hachimura to one of basketball’s most iconic figures. Referring to Hachimura’s scoring style, he described him as a “Japanese Jordan,” highlighting the forward’s polished mid range approach and signature turnaround moves often associated with Michael Jordan.

The remark carried added context given the shared history between Holmgren and Hachimura at Gonzaga, where both developed into high level talents before entering the league. Now on opposite sides of a high stakes playoff series, the comment blended familiarity with competitive edge.

Hachimura has been a steady contributor for the Lakers during the postseason, averaging 16 points per game with strong efficiency. His ability to create offense in half court situations has made him a key option, particularly in tightly contested stretches.

Reaction to Holmgren’s statement was immediate and divided. Some Thunder supporters embraced it as lighthearted confidence from a team that swept the regular season series. On the other side, Lakers fans and longtime Jordan admirers questioned the comparison, viewing it as excessive given the legacy attached to the name.

Around the league, analysts leaned toward a more measured interpretation, framing the comment as a sign of respect rather than disrespect. Holmgren’s focus on Hachimura’s footwork and scoring touch pointed to a stylistic comparison rather than a direct claim of equal stature.

With tensions already high entering the series, the exchange has added another layer of intrigue. What might have started as a passing observation has now become part of the buildup, as both teams look to assert control in a matchup that already carries significant stakes.