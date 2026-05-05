Grammy-winning icon Ciara delivered a majestic presence at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday, May 4. Dressed in a custom Celia Kritharioti, her ensemble honored the profound influence of ancient Egyptian regality on Black American culture. The look specifically drew inspiration from the iconography of Queen Nefertiti, featuring a sculptural headdress and an elegant profile. By blending historical artifacts with high fashion, Ciara successfully embodied the “Costume Art” theme. This striking appearance celebrated heritage and power, further cementing her status as a visionary on the museum’s historic red carpet.