Grammy-winning icon Ciara delivered a majestic presence at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday, May 4. Dressed in a custom Celia Kritharioti, her ensemble honored the profound influence of ancient Egyptian regality on Black American culture. The look specifically drew inspiration from the iconography of Queen Nefertiti, featuring a sculptural headdress and an elegant profile. By blending historical artifacts with high fashion, Ciara successfully embodied the “Costume Art” theme. This striking appearance celebrated heritage and power, further cementing her status as a visionary on the museum’s historic red carpet.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Ciara attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Ciara attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Ciara attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Ciara attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)