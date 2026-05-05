Hip-hop titans DJ Premier and The Alchemist have reunited for their heavy-hitting new single, “For The Gig.” Produced by The Alchemist, the track and its accompanying music video arrived today, May 4, 2026, following the duo’s celebrated “He’s The Preemo, I’m The Chemist” European Tour.

The release serves as a high-octane prelude to their upcoming performance at The Novo in Los Angeles this Saturday, May 9. Fans can expect a masterful display of lyricism and production as two of the genre’s most iconic architects share the stage. “For The Gig” is now available on all digital streaming platforms, with tickets for the Los Angeles event currently on sale. This latest collaboration reinforces their status as the gold standard for boom-bap excellence in the modern landscape.