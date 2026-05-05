DMV artist CoupeDaze is making significant noise in 2026 with the release of two distinct projects: “To Pimp America” and the 4/20-themed tape “The Munchies Tape.”



To Pimp America delivers a bold and thought-provoking perspective on culture, survival, and the realities of navigating today’s system. In contrast, The Munchies Tape offers a laid-back, feel-good soundtrack tailored for smokers, capturing a lighter, more vibey side of the artist’s range.



Both projects showcase a strong and diverse production lineup, including BeatMaejors, DMVDre, Strae, Legendary West, Marciano, and Youness—bringing a dynamic sound that blends regional influence with broader appeal.



A standout record from the album, “Red & Blue” featuring MOODY DOG, is already gaining traction, recently breaking into the Top 10 on Canada’s iTunes chart, peaking at #9—a major milestone for the rising artist.



Beyond the music, CoupeDaze is actively building his brand through CoupeDaze Entertainment LLC, positioning himself not only as an artist but as a driving force behind a growing movement. The label’s roster continues to expand, with Tay Preach preparing his debut album “High Way to Heaven, Low Road to Hell,” and DMV singer Ivory Onyxx gearing up for his debut EP.



With consistent releases, strategic growth, and a clear vision, CoupeDaze is establishing himself as both an artist and a force behind a growing movement.



Website: www.coupedaze.com

Instagram: @coupedaze | @Taypreach | @ivoryonyxx.Official