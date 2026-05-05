A major shakeup has hit Kid Cudi’s current tour after he made the decision to remove M.I.A. from the lineup following a controversial onstage moment that quickly went viral.

According to multiple reports, the situation stems from a performance in Dallas on May 2, where M.I.A., who was serving as an opening act, went on a politically charged rant that drew boos from the crowd. During the set, she referred to herself as a “brown Republican voter” and made comments tied to immigration and cancel culture that did not sit well with attendees.

The reaction was immediate.

Fans in the building pushed back in real time, and clips of the moment spread quickly online, fueling backlash across social media. What may have started as commentary turned into a larger controversy that followed the tour from city to city.

Cudi responded shortly after.

Taking to social media, he confirmed that M.I.A. would no longer be part of the tour, explaining that he had already set expectations with her team before the tour began.

“I told my management to send a notice to her team before we started tour that I didn’t want anything offensive at my shows,” he shared, adding that he had been “flooded with messages from fans” upset about her remarks.

From his perspective, the decision came down to protecting the environment of the show and respecting the audience.

The move effectively ends M.I.A.’s run on the Rebel Ragers Tour, which had only just begun. The tour itself remains intact, with other performers continuing on select dates.

As for M.I.A., she has since defended herself online, suggesting her comments were misunderstood and rooted in her long standing views on politics and global issues.

Still, the fallout highlights a larger tension that continues to exist in live performance spaces, where artists known for being outspoken are navigating audiences that may not always be receptive to those messages.

What started as a moment on stage in Dallas quickly turned into a tour altering decision.

And now, one of the more unexpected collaborations of the year has come to an abrupt end.