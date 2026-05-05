A recent stop on Kid Cudi’s Rebel Ragers tour has taken on a life beyond the stage, after comments made by guest performer M.I.A. ignited a wave of reaction online.

Kid Cudi has removed M.I.A. from his tour after she opened for him in Dallas and went on a rant about “illegals” and “being canceled for being a Republican” and how she was performing to a bunch of illegals pic.twitter.com/PGEgJAMU5w — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 4, 2026

The moment unfolded May 2 at Dos Equis Pavilion, where M.I.A. addressed the audience with a mix of personal and political remarks. “I’ve been canceled for many reasons. I never thought I would be canceled for being a brown Republican voter,” she said. She then added, “I can’t do ‘Illegal,’ though some of you could be in the audience.”

Here’s what she did … reportedly:

At the Kid Cudi concert with MIA she started randomly started talking about how she’s a Republican & how at that concert there’s probably a bunch of illegals that she’s having to play too. People started booing her & quite a few left & asked for a refund.She ended her career. pic.twitter.com/nc9w4QpiD9 — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) May 4, 2026

While the crowd response inside the venue appeared divided, the tone shifted sharply once audience videos began circulating across social media. Clips of the exchange spread quickly, pulling focus away from the concert itself and toward questions around messaging and audience expectations.

As criticism grew, attention turned to how Cudi would handle the situation. Known for emphasizing inclusivity at his shows, he responded with a decisive update that altered the tour’s lineup.

“TOUR UPDATE: M.I.A is no longer on this tour. I told my management to send a notice to her team before we started tour that I didn’t want anything offensive at my shows, cuz I already knew what time it was, and I was assured things were understood. After the last couple shows, I’ve been flooded with messages from fans that were upset by her rants. This, to me, is very disappointing, and I won’t have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase. Thank you for understanding. Rager.”

The decision lands as the tour continues, shifting the narrative back toward Cudi’s performance while underscoring the growing influence of real-time audience reaction in shaping live events.