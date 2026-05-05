The New York Knicks continued their historic postseason tear on Monday night, May 4, 2026, dismantling the Philadelphia 76ers 137-98 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Behind a scorching 35-point performance from Jalen Brunson, the Knicks secured their largest home playoff victory in franchise history, sending Madison Square Garden into a frenzy.

New York’s offense was firing on all cylinders from the opening tip, dropping 74 points in the first half—surpassing the 73 they recorded in their previous series clincher against Atlanta. Brunson was nearly flawless, scoring 27 of his points in the first two quarters on 10-of-14 shooting. The Knicks finished the game shooting 63.1% from the field, setting a new franchise playoff record for efficiency. “Focus,” Brunson said of the team’s hot start. “Making good reads, getting out on transition, and obviously, the ball going in the hoop.”

What a first half performance by Jalen Brunson!



😤 27 PTS (13 in 2Q, scored NYK's last 11)

😤 10-14 FGM

😤 19 MIN



Knicks lead 76ers, 74-51 at the break of Game 1. pic.twitter.com/Li3zvjgCt6 — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2026

The “Everybody Eats” mentality was on full display as OG Anunoby chipped in 18 points, while Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns each added 17. Defensively, the Knicks stifled Philadelphia’s stars, holding Joel Embiid to just 14 points and Tyrese Maxey to 13. New York has now won three straight playoff games by 25 points or more—a feat never before accomplished in NBA history—boasting a combined plus-119 point differential over that span.

Despite the historic momentum, the Knicks remain grounded. “We’re playing well,” Towns noted. “But it doesn’t mean anything if we can’t find a way to get three more wins.” The series continues Wednesday night at the Garden as the 76ers look to rebound in Game 2.