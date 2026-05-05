The Dallas Mavericks have appointed Masai Ujiri as Team President and Alternate Governor, signaling a major leadership shift for the franchise. Announced on Monday, May 4, 2026, Ujiri will oversee all basketball operations, including roster construction and scouting, as he attempts to rebuild a team coming off a challenging 26-56 season.

Ujiri, the architect of the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 NBA Championship, brings over a decade of elite executive experience to Dallas. Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont praised the hire, calling Ujiri one of the great basketball leaders of this generation. Ujiri inherits a roster headlined by Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, providing a high-potential cornerstone for his vision of a world-class organization.

“I’m honored to join the Dallas Mavericks,” Ujiri said. “This is a franchise with a proud history and a commitment to winning. We will win in Dallas.” Beyond his NBA success, Ujiri remains a global figure through his Giants of Africa foundation and his recent role as a United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Advocate. He replaces Nico Harrison, who was fired in November, and is expected to bring a culture of discipline and talent development back to the Mavericks front office.



