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Masai Ujiri Named Dallas Mavericks President and Alternate Governor

May 5, 2026
Shawn Grant
Masai Ujiri Dallas Mavericks President

The Dallas Mavericks have appointed Masai Ujiri as Team President and Alternate Governor, signaling a major leadership shift for the franchise. Announced on Monday, May 4, 2026, Ujiri will oversee all basketball operations, including roster construction and scouting, as he attempts to rebuild a team coming off a challenging 26-56 season.

Ujiri, the architect of the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 NBA Championship, brings over a decade of elite executive experience to Dallas. Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont praised the hire, calling Ujiri one of the great basketball leaders of this generation. Ujiri inherits a roster headlined by Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, providing a high-potential cornerstone for his vision of a world-class organization.

“I’m honored to join the Dallas Mavericks,” Ujiri said. “This is a franchise with a proud history and a commitment to winning. We will win in Dallas.” Beyond his NBA success, Ujiri remains a global figure through his Giants of Africa foundation and his recent role as a United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Advocate. He replaces Nico Harrison, who was fired in November, and is expected to bring a culture of discipline and talent development back to the Mavericks front office.

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