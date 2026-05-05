Montana 700 steps into a pivotal moment with the release of his new album Sadetra Son, a 17 track project that reflects both his rise and the foundation behind it. Alongside the album, he drops the official video for “Motion” featuring G Herbo, pairing two artists known for their raw, real life perspective. Early response has been strong, with the project already landing in the Top 5 of Hip Hop and Rap albums shortly after release.

Across the album, Montana 700 delivers a balanced body of work that moves between high energy records and more reflective moments without losing its core identity. Features from YFN Lucci, YTB Fatt, Zillionaire Doe, YKNIECE, and Belly Gang Kushington add depth while keeping the focus on his voice. Tracks like “Let’s Run It” and “She Luv Dat” bring momentum, while “Give Me Strength” and “Walk With Me” lean into personal storytelling.

The project is rooted in something deeper. Sadetra Son is named after his mother, whose influence shaped his path. A respected entrepreneur and hairstylist in Dallas and Houston, she built a business that stood as a staple in her community. That upbringing exposed Montana 700 to discipline, independence, and the reality of building from the ground up, themes that run throughout the album and give it purpose beyond the music.