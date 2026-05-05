Pooh Shiesty appeared poised for a strong return after leaving prison last October, quickly drawing attention with the release of “FDO,” a track that amassed more than 61 million views on YouTube. The early response signaled that his audience had not moved on, even after his time away.

That momentum has since slowed as legal issues have come back into focus. In April, federal prosecutors formally brought charges tied to an alleged confrontation involving Gucci Mane at a Dallas studio. The indictment names multiple individuals connected to the case, including Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30, and several others: Kedarius Waters, Terrance Rodgers, Damarian Gipson, Demarcus Glover, Kordae Johnson, and Darrion McDaniel.

All nine defendants are facing charges related to the same alleged incident, and the case is progressing through the early stages of the legal process. The situation has also crossed into music, with Gucci Mane referencing the dispute on his track “Crash Dummy,” adding another layer of public attention.

Court developments have begun to take shape as well. Reports from Memphis indicate that Big30 and Lontrell Williams, the legal name of Pooh Shiesty, have both entered not-guilty pleas. This step aligns with standard legal strategy at this point, as proceedings continue without a confirmed trial date.

Both Pooh Shiesty and Big30 remain in custody while seeking bond, a process that has drawn significant attention from fans and peers. Support has emerged across the hip hop community, with artists like Moneybagg Yo and Asian Doll publicly calling for their release as the case unfolds.

The shift from a promising comeback to an active legal battle has reshaped the narrative around Pooh Shiesty’s next chapter, leaving his immediate future uncertain as the case continues to develop.