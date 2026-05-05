NBA star Russell Westbrook made a striking statement at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday night, wearing a custom GapStudio creation designed by Zac Posen. As the Executive Vice President and Creative Director of Gap Inc., Posen collaborated with Westbrook to interpret this year’s “Costume Art” theme through a lens of American classicism and modern tailoring.

Russell Westbrook wears a custom GapStudio look designed by Zac Posen, Gap Inc.’s Executive Vice President and Creative Director, to the 2026 Met Gala.

The ensemble draws direct inspiration from the Gap Icon jacket, meticulously reinterpreted in premium cavalry twill. Finished with bold gold shank buttons, the look’s vibrant hue serves as a sophisticated homage to Yves Klein’s IKB 74 (1958), a celebrated piece from the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art’s collection. Westbrook wore the jacket open and shirtless, a deliberate stylistic choice intended to treat the body as a central canvas.

“Russell has always approached fashion with a rare level of confidence,” Posen remarked. “Collaborating with him felt like a natural extension of that spirit, taking familiar Gap icons and pushing them into a new space.” The look was paired with custom GapStudio trousers, modeled after the brand’s 365 Wool Blend relaxed fit. By blending high-fashion tailoring with the brand’s most recognizable codes, Westbrook and Posen successfully blurred the lines between costume, art, and everyday American style on the museum’s moss-green carpet.