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Russell Wilson Channels Egyptian Royalty in Custom Brandon Blackwood at Met Gala

May 5, 2026
Shawn Grant

Super Bowl Champion and philanthropist Russell Wilson delivered a commanding presence at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday night, appearing alongside his wife, Ciara. Embracing this year’s “Costume Art” theme, Wilson wore a bespoke ensemble by designer Brandon Blackwood that transformed historical symbolism into a modern masterpiece.

Styled by Jan-Michael Quammie, the look drew inspiration from the opulence of ancient Egyptian royalty. The attire featured gold-drenched textures and a custom gold sculpture by Chris Habana, including ethereal winged elements that blurred the line between fashion and artifact. The regal silhouette was further elevated by a curated selection of high-end accessories, including eyewear by Jacques Marie Mage and layered necklaces from Jacob & Co. and Vobara.

Wilson’s ensemble served as a literal interpretation of the night’s focus on wearable art, balancing the strength of a pharaoh with contemporary refinement. From the custom Brandon Blackwood footwear to the intricate David Gotlib cufflinks, every detail reinforced a narrative of timeless power. The appearance stands as one of the evening’s most bold examples of fashion as a curated historical statement.

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