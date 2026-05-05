Nearly five years after the tragic death of Robert Maraj, the civil case tied to the incident has officially been resolved.

Robert Maraj was killed in a 2021 hit and run accident in Long Island, a loss that sent shockwaves through the family of Nicki Minaj and the broader Hip Hop community. In the aftermath, his wife, Carol Maraj, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Charles Polevich, the man convicted in connection with the incident.

According to reports, that lawsuit has now been settled, with court documents indicating the agreement was reached back in March. While the exact financial terms have not been disclosed, the case centered on damages tied to loss of companionship and the emotional toll of the loss.

The road to that resolution was not without tension.

At one point during the proceedings, Polevich sought to subpoena Nicki Minaj for a deposition, attempting to introduce her lyrics and public persona into the case. The strategy aimed to suggest a strained family dynamic, potentially reducing the damages owed. Ultimately, that effort did not move forward, and the case concluded without Minaj being deposed.

The settlement brings a level of legal closure to a deeply painful chapter, though it does little to erase the impact of the loss. Polevich previously served time in connection with the incident after pleading guilty to charges including leaving the scene of an accident and evidence tampering, receiving a one year sentence.

For the Maraj family, the resolution of the lawsuit marks the end of a prolonged legal process, one rooted in grief, accountability, and the pursuit of justice following a tragedy that changed their lives permanently.