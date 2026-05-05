The narrative around the New York Mets is slowly shifting, not completely, but enough to notice.

After opening the season in a deep hole, the Mets have started to show some fight, now sitting at 13–22 with a current two game winning streak. More importantly, they have gone 3–1 on their ongoing nine game road trip, a stretch that follows a brutal run where they dropped 17 of their previous 20 games.

They are still 12.5 games back in the NL East, and the damage from that early collapse is real. But for the first time in weeks, there is something resembling momentum.

A big part of that has been Carson Benge.

The rookie outfielder has quietly become one of the most impactful players on the roster over this recent stretch, contributing in ways that go beyond the stat sheet. Two games ago against the Los Angeles Angels, Benge made a full extension diving catch late in the game that helped preserve a 5–1 win, a play that prevented extra bases and kept the momentum firmly in New York’s favor.

He followed that performance with another complete showing against the Colorado Rockies, where the Mets pulled out a 4–2 win. Benge delivered again defensively and then made his biggest mark at the plate, breaking up a no hit bid with a solo home run that helped ignite a four run inning.

Those are not empty moments.

They are game altering plays, and for a team that has struggled to find consistency, that kind of impact stands out immediately.

During this recent stretch, Benge has hit over .300, showing improved discipline and confidence at the plate while also flashing elite range in the outfield. For a roster that has been dealing with injuries and inconsistency, his emergence gives the Mets something they have not had consistently all season.

Stability.

It also comes at a time when they need it most.

With Francisco Lindor still out indefinitely and both Jorge Polanco and Luis Robert Jr. sidelined, the lineup has had to rely on players stepping into larger roles. Benge has not just filled that gap, he has taken advantage of it.

The Mets are still far from where they need to be.

Even at 13–22, they remain near the bottom of the standings and have a long climb ahead if they want to reenter the division conversation. But going 3–1 on this road trip, paired with a two game winning streak, suggests that the team is at least beginning to stabilize after weeks of collapse.

And right now, that shift is being led by a rookie who is playing like he belongs.

Carson Benge is not just a bright spot.

He is becoming a reason the Mets are still in games, and for a team trying to dig out of an early season hole, that matters more than anything.