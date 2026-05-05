The loss of Tarik Skubal is the kind of headline that usually signals a major shift for a team with postseason expectations, especially when that pitcher is coming off back to back Cy Young seasons and anchoring a first place club. For the Detroit Tigers, however, the real impact of this injury is more nuanced when viewed through the lens of how starting pitching actually influences a full season.

Over the course of 162 games, even the most dominant starters only account for a fraction of the schedule. A healthy ace typically makes around 30 to 32 starts, meaning they directly influence less than one fifth of the season. With Skubal expected to miss approximately two months following a procedure to address loose bodies in his elbow, the Tigers are realistically losing somewhere between 10 and 12 of those starts. That translates to roughly 7 to 8 percent of their total games, a significant number, but not one that automatically derails a season on its own.

From a performance standpoint, Skubal’s recent body of work places him among the elite. His combined 31-10 record with a 2.30 ERA across the 2024 and 2025 seasons reflects a pitcher who not only limits runs but consistently gives his team a chance to win every time he takes the mound. Over a full year, that level of performance typically accounts for about four to five wins above what a replacement level starter would provide. Removing one third of that workload due to injury brings that impact down to roughly one to one and a half wins over the course of the season, which explains why the Tigers’ overall outlook does not collapse despite losing their ace.

The structure of a pitching staff also helps absorb that loss. Those innings do not disappear, they are redistributed across the rotation and bullpen. While there is an undeniable drop off between Skubal and whoever fills his spot, the effect is isolated to those specific games rather than spread across the entire schedule. In many cases, strong bullpen performances, timely hitting, or favorable matchups can still offset the absence of an ace on a given night, allowing a team to remain competitive even without its top arm.

Where the injury becomes more impactful is in the context of the standings and the timing within the season. Detroit currently sits at 18-17 and is tied with the Cleveland Guardians atop the AL Central, a division that does not appear to have a dominant front runner. In that kind of race, even a one or two game swing can influence positioning, making the loss of Skubal more meaningful in terms of margin rather than overall capability.

The postseason outlook introduces a different layer entirely. While regular season value is spread out, playoff baseball compresses everything into a handful of games where front line pitching becomes the most critical factor. A pitcher like Skubal is not just another starter in that environment, he is the tone setter, the Game 1 arm who can dictate the pace of a series and shift momentum with a single outing. His presence or absence in a potential ALCS matchup would carry far more weight than his missed starts in May or June.

Assuming his recovery timeline holds and he returns by mid July, the Tigers would still have ample time to reintegrate him into the rotation and prepare for a postseason push with their ace intact. That scenario preserves their ceiling as a contender. However, any delay or setback would elevate the significance of this injury considerably, as the margin for replacing that level of performance shrinks dramatically in a short series format.

Ultimately, the math shows why the Tigers can remain steady in the standings despite losing Skubal for a portion of the season, but the context of when those innings matter most makes it clear that his health will play a defining role in how far this team can realistically go.