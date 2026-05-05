With Mother’s Day less than one week away, the window to find that perfect, thoughtful gift is closing. Whether you’re shopping for a dedicated sneakerhead, a wellness walker, or a mother figure who just appreciates a fresh pair to elevate her weekend look, Foot Locker and Champs Sports have curated an assortment that balances comfort, performance, and high-street style.
From the return of low-profile racing silhouettes to high-tech performance runners, here is a breakdown of the best Mother’s Day picks available now.
The Fashion-Forward Sneakerhead
For the mom who stays ahead of the trends, these silhouettes are currently dominating the cultural conversation.
- adidas Samba LT ($130): A fresh take on the classic in Cream White and Maroon with Metallic Gold accents.
- PUMA Speedcat OG ($100): Tapping into the motorsport trend, this Pistachio Green and Warm White colorway is a vibrant spring essential.
- adidas Originals Tokyo Mary Janes ($90): The perfect blend of sporty and feminine, available in delicate shades like Chalk Pearl and Crystal Sky.
The Wellness & Performance Pro
If she’s hitting the pavement for a morning stroll or a marathon, these options prioritize cloud-like comfort and stability.
- Nike Vomero 18 ($155): A staple for reliable cushioning in a clean Summit White and Coconut Milk palette.
- On Cloudtilt ($170): Known for its effortless movement, the Cloudtilt arrives in stunning “Bloom” and “Sakura” colorways.
- ASICS GEL-1130 ($110): The ultimate “cool mom” sneaker that offers a retro aesthetic with modern comfort.
- Saucony Progrid Omni 9 ($155): Bold Orange and Blue tones for the runner who isn’t afraid to stand out.
The “Cool & Casual” Classics
Versatile picks that transition easily from school drop-offs to brunch.
- New Balance 530 ($110): A chunky, retro favorite in Daybreak and Silver Metallic.
- New Balance 204L ($120): Subtle and sophisticated in earthy Linen and Timberwolf tones.
- Nike Vomero Plus ($180): A premium upgrade in Midnight Navy and Pearl Pink.
Summer-Ready Sandals
For the mom who is ready for a beach getaway or a poolside afternoon.
- Birkenstock Madrid EVA Big Buckle ($54.95): A sleek, water-friendly update to the iconic buckle slide in crisp White.
- Havaianas Slim Square Sandals ($38): A timeless classic with a modern square-toe twist.
How to Shop
Dedicated Mother’s Day collections and landing pages are live now at footlocker.com and champsports.com. Whether you’re looking for a luxury performance trainer or an accessible under-$100 lifestyle shoe, these collections make it easy to find a gift that will keep her moving in style.