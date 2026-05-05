Sneakers

Step Up Her Style with the Season’s Hottest Sneakers and Sandals

May 5, 2026
Courtneyb

With Mother’s Day less than one week away, the window to find that perfect, thoughtful gift is closing. Whether you’re shopping for a dedicated sneakerhead, a wellness walker, or a mother figure who just appreciates a fresh pair to elevate her weekend look, Foot Locker and Champs Sports have curated an assortment that balances comfort, performance, and high-street style.

From the return of low-profile racing silhouettes to high-tech performance runners, here is a breakdown of the best Mother’s Day picks available now.

The Fashion-Forward Sneakerhead

For the mom who stays ahead of the trends, these silhouettes are currently dominating the cultural conversation.

  • adidas Samba LT ($130): A fresh take on the classic in Cream White and Maroon with Metallic Gold accents.
  • PUMA Speedcat OG ($100): Tapping into the motorsport trend, this Pistachio Green and Warm White colorway is a vibrant spring essential.
  • adidas Originals Tokyo Mary Janes ($90): The perfect blend of sporty and feminine, available in delicate shades like Chalk Pearl and Crystal Sky.

The Wellness & Performance Pro

If she’s hitting the pavement for a morning stroll or a marathon, these options prioritize cloud-like comfort and stability.

  • Nike Vomero 18 ($155): A staple for reliable cushioning in a clean Summit White and Coconut Milk palette.
  • On Cloudtilt ($170): Known for its effortless movement, the Cloudtilt arrives in stunning “Bloom” and “Sakura” colorways.
  • ASICS GEL-1130 ($110): The ultimate “cool mom” sneaker that offers a retro aesthetic with modern comfort.
  • Saucony Progrid Omni 9 ($155): Bold Orange and Blue tones for the runner who isn’t afraid to stand out.

The “Cool & Casual” Classics

Versatile picks that transition easily from school drop-offs to brunch.

  • New Balance 530 ($110): A chunky, retro favorite in Daybreak and Silver Metallic.
  • New Balance 204L ($120): Subtle and sophisticated in earthy Linen and Timberwolf tones.
  • Nike Vomero Plus ($180): A premium upgrade in Midnight Navy and Pearl Pink.

Summer-Ready Sandals

For the mom who is ready for a beach getaway or a poolside afternoon.

  • Birkenstock Madrid EVA Big Buckle ($54.95): A sleek, water-friendly update to the iconic buckle slide in crisp White.
  • Havaianas Slim Square Sandals ($38): A timeless classic with a modern square-toe twist.

How to Shop

Dedicated Mother’s Day collections and landing pages are live now at footlocker.com and champsports.com. Whether you’re looking for a luxury performance trainer or an accessible under-$100 lifestyle shoe, these collections make it easy to find a gift that will keep her moving in style.

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