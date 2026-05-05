In a city where “strikes” are the ultimate goal for both athletes and entertainers, two iconic organizations are officially joining forces. A premier owner-operator of location-based entertainment has announced a major partnership with the San Francisco Giants, uniting world-class bowling and nightlife with one of baseball’s most storied franchises through the 2027 season.

The collaboration officially kicked off on May 4 as the Giants faced the San Diego Padres, introducing a new baseball partner initiative designed to reward the Bay Area’s most passionate fans.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Partners with the San Francisco Giants for the 2026–2027 Baseball Seasons

The Fan Reward: A 7th Inning Celebration

The partnership centers on an instant-reward program for Oracle Park attendees. Whenever a Giants pitcher records a strikeout in the top of the 7th inning, fans become eligible for a major perk. By showing their game ticket at participating local entertainment centers, attendees will receive 20% off their entire tab.

The offer covers the essentials for a perfect night out: bowling, shoe rentals, and food and beverage (excluding alcohol). Fans have up to one week after the game date shown on their ticket to redeem the offer, ensuring the celebration continues long after the final out.

Deepening the Cultural Fabric of the Bay

The union extends well beyond the bowling lanes. The entertainment group will maintain a high-profile presence at Oracle Park with in-stadium signage and outfield screen activations highlighting the 7th-inning offer. Additionally, fans can look forward to community-driven opportunities and exclusive giveaways throughout the regular season.

With a flagship entertainment center located directly across King Street from Oracle Park, the partnership offers a seamless experience for those looking to amplify their game-day routine.

“Giants fans are some of the most passionate, and partnering with an organization of this caliber provides us with an unmatched platform to deepen our role in the cultural fabric of the Bay Area,” says the brand’s marketing leadership. “We have a unique opportunity to co-author moments with fans, as well as a place to be before the ballpark gates open and keep the night going long after the final out.”

Commitment to Community

Running from May 1, 2026, through December 31, 2027, the two-year deal underscores a commitment to local engagement. By pairing the thrill of a high-stakes pitch with an instant reward, this collaboration bridges the gap between the ballpark seats and the bowling lanes.

Participating Centers Include:

Entertainment Hubs in: San Francisco, Alameda, Brentwood, Vacaville, Rocklin, and Manteca.

San Francisco, Alameda, Brentwood, Vacaville, Rocklin, and Manteca. Additional Locations in: Chico, North Sacramento, Pinole Valley, and Petaluma.

Whether you’re heading to King Street for a pre-game drink or looking to celebrate a Giants win with a few frames, this new initiative ensures that every strike counts for the fans this season.