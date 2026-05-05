Ronald Cortes/NBAE via Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves opened the Western Conference Semifinals with a gutsy 104-102 road victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. The contest featured 19 lead changes and was decided on the final possession when a potential game-winning three-pointer from Julian Champagnie rimmed out.

The primary storyline was Anthony Edwards’s return after missing the previous two games with a hyperextended knee. Edwards looked sharp, scoring 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting. He saved his best for last, scoring 11 of his points in a decisive 35-30 fourth quarter. “Resilience,” Edwards said regarding the win. “That’s what we got.”

ANT MAKES HIS RETURN, WOLVES SECURE WEST SEMIFINALS GAME 1 WIN ‼️



🐜 18 PTS (11 in 4Q)

🐜 8-13 FGM

🐜 25 MIN@Timberwolves will seek a 2-0 series lead on Wednesday at 9:30pm/et on ESPN 🍿



NBA Playoffs presented by @Google pic.twitter.com/EgndbOlAp0 — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2026

While Minnesota celebrated a victory, Victor Wembanyama made history in a losing effort. The Spurs’ center recorded a historic triple-double with 11 points, 15 rebounds, and a playoff-record 12 blocks. He became the first player in NBA history to record a 10-15-10 stat line in the postseason since blocks were first tracked in 1973. Despite his defensive dominance, Julius Randle powered through for 21 points and 10 rebounds, including a critical floater with 50 seconds remaining to extend the lead.

Minnesota’s depth remained its greatest asset as it continued to play without Donte DiVincenzo and Ayo Dosunmu. Six Timberwolves scored in double figures, with Jaden McDaniels and Terrence Shannon Jr. each chipping in 16 points. Veterans Mike Conley and Naz Reid also provided steady leadership during a high-pressure final frame.

With this win, the Timberwolves have now won three of their four matchups against San Antonio this season. The Spurs will look to protect home court and even the series in Game 2 on Wednesday night.