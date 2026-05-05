In the multi-billion dollar global business of live touring, the spotlight usually shines on the performer. However, a new partnership between Usher’s New Look (UNL) and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit (BGCGD) is turning that spotlight toward the professionals behind the curtain, creating a first-of-its-kind pathway for the next generation of entertainment moguls.

The two organizations officially announced the launch of the Entertainment Industry Club: Live Touring Edition, a workforce development initiative designed to accelerate career pathways for young adults in the entertainment trades.

From Intern to Industry Professional

As part of Usher’s highly anticipated 2026 North American R&B Tour, the program will select an elite cohort of ten interns (ages 18+) from Detroit and Atlanta. This isn’t just a “shadowing” opportunity; it is a deep dive into the high-stakes world of global tour production.

Interns will gain hands-on experience across five key pillars of the industry:

Tour Production

Wardrobe & Styling

Multimedia & Content Creation

Community Impact

Operations

Before hitting the road, the cohort will undergo rigorous pre-tour training focused on professional standards, safety, and role-specific technical skills. Once on tour, they will contribute directly to the execution of the live shows, working side-by-side with industry veterans.

The Vision: Access as a Right, Not a Privilege

The program addresses a long-standing barrier in the entertainment world: the lack of formal entry points for diverse talent into technical trades.

“The live touring industry is a multi-billion dollar global business—yet access to the entertainment trades remains limited,” said Shawn H. Wilson, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit and Co-Founder of Usher’s New Look. “Together, we’re changing that by placing young professionals on one of the most historic tours and turning access into real pathways to lasting careers.”

For USHER, the mission is personal. “At Usher’s New Look, we’ve always believed talent is everywhere, but access is not,” the global icon shared. “This program is opening doors and putting young professionals in a position to learn, grow, and work inside the entertainment trades. It’s about giving them a real opportunity.”

A Nationwide Spark

The impact of the initiative extends far beyond the ten interns. While the tour travels, UNL and BGCGD will engage youth across the country through Spark Sessions: “Making of the Tour.” These sessions will offer behind-the-scenes access to the business, planning, and production of a live touring experience at Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide.

Furthermore, the interns will lead community activations in each tour city, delivering career workshops and peer-to-peer learning experiences to ensure the knowledge they gain on the road is shared with their local communities.

How to Apply

Applications for the Entertainment Industry Club: Live Touring Edition are open now. Space for this historic cohort is limited, and early application is strongly encouraged.

Interested candidates can learn more and submit their applications by visiting UshersNewLook.org and navigating to the Entertainment Industry Club section.

Stay connected with the journey of the 2026 Tour Interns by following @UshersNewLook and @BGCDetroit on social media.