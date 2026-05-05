On fashion’s biggest night, tennis icon and Met Gala co-chair Venus Williams became the living embodiment of a new mission: closing the gender gap in sports science. Alongside the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI), Williams helped unveil Body of Science, a multi-year global research commitment addressing the jarring statistic that only 6% of sports science research focuses exclusively on women.

As the initiative’s first ambassador, Williams used her high-profile platform to highlight how this lack of data affects women across all life stages, from puberty and pregnancy to menopause. “For decades, we’ve pushed our bodies to the limit based on research designed for men,” Williams noted. “Gatorade is finally asking the right questions.”

US tennis player Venus Williams arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

Williams’ creative director, Ronald Burton III, translated this “6% problem” into a series of intentional fashion moments throughout Met Week:

Welcome Dinner: A custom Pucci gown featured “6” shaped swirling motifs and beadwork honoring her early tennis career.

A custom Pucci gown featured “6” shaped swirling motifs and beadwork honoring her early tennis career. Met Preview: A Partow suit inspired by a scientific lab coat featured six visible boning elements. Her Herbert Levine shoes were exactly 6% orange.

A Partow suit inspired by a scientific lab coat featured six visible boning elements. Her Herbert Levine shoes were exactly 6% orange. The Gala: Williams’ black Swarovski crystal gown was paired with custom jewelry that overtly displayed “6%,” turning a cold statistic into a bold statement of wearable art.

Williams’ black Swarovski crystal gown was paired with custom jewelry that overtly displayed “6%,” turning a cold statistic into a bold statement of wearable art. After-Party: An Only Child corset look fully exposed the garment’s inner construction, symbolizing the act of uncovering the “inner mechanics” of the female body that science has long ignored.

Body of Science has already enrolled 500 women in studies focusing on hydration, sweat habits, and injury prevention. By moving the conversation from the red carpet to the lab, Gatorade and Williams are establishing a new standard for women’s health and performance.