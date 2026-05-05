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Venus Williams Brings Art to Life in Custom Swarovski at 2026 Met Gala

May 5, 2026
Shawn Grant

Tennis champion and style icon Venus Williams made a historic appearance as co-chair of the 2026 Met Gala on Monday, May 4, 2026. Embracing the “Fashion is Art” dress code, Williams wore a custom Swarovski crystal gown that bridged the gap between her legendary athletic career and her role as a cultural warrior.

The look was inspired by Robert Pruitt’s Venus Williams, Double Portrait (2022), a life-size mixed-media piece commissioned by the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. This wearable crystal work of art reimagined the portrait’s symbolism, specifically featuring a faithful recreation of the painting’s necklace. The necklace honors the legacy of pioneers like Althea Gibson and Williams’ own fight for equal pay in tennis.

Crafted in sleek Swarovski Crystal Mesh, the sculptural gown featured a structured corset and built hips, enhancing Williams’ natural strength and stature. “It felt like a personal way to connect with ‘Costume Art,’ using fashion to tell a story about legacy and progress,” Williams told Vogue. As a co-chair alongside Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Anna Wintour, Williams’ appearance solidified her impact as a visionary both on and off the court.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Venus Williams attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Venus Williams at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating “Costume Art” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)
Italian entrepreneur Andrea Preti and US tennis player Venus Williams arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)
Italian entrepreneur Andrea Preti and US tennis player Venus Williams arrive for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)
US tennis player Venus Williams arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4, 2026. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

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