Tennis champion and style icon Venus Williams made a historic appearance as co-chair of the 2026 Met Gala on Monday, May 4, 2026. Embracing the “Fashion is Art” dress code, Williams wore a custom Swarovski crystal gown that bridged the gap between her legendary athletic career and her role as a cultural warrior.

The look was inspired by Robert Pruitt’s Venus Williams, Double Portrait (2022), a life-size mixed-media piece commissioned by the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. This wearable crystal work of art reimagined the portrait’s symbolism, specifically featuring a faithful recreation of the painting’s necklace. The necklace honors the legacy of pioneers like Althea Gibson and Williams’ own fight for equal pay in tennis.

Crafted in sleek Swarovski Crystal Mesh, the sculptural gown featured a structured corset and built hips, enhancing Williams’ natural strength and stature. “It felt like a personal way to connect with ‘Costume Art,’ using fashion to tell a story about legacy and progress,” Williams told Vogue. As a co-chair alongside Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Anna Wintour, Williams’ appearance solidified her impact as a visionary both on and off the court.